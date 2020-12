AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, freshman DeYona Gaston had her first double-double and No. 19 Texas beat Lamar 77-49 on Tuesday.

Collier scored eight points during Texas' game-opening 12-3 run and the Longhorns led 20-11 after the first quarter. Collier finished the half with 19 points and five rebounds to help build a 40-25 lead. She was 8 of 10 from the field as the Longhorns shot 55%. Lamar's starters combined for three points in the half.