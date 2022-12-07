Colgate 81, Binghamton 62

Moffatt 1-5 0-0 3, Records 6-8 4-5 16, Lynch-Daniels 3-8 0-0 8, Richardson 9-12 0-0 22, Smith 5-7 0-0 12, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, Thomson 3-6 0-2 6, Woodward 1-2 7-8 9, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-55 11-15 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run