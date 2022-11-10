Colgate 77, Brown 68

Moffatt 3-9 2-2 9, Records 11-13 1-2 23, Woodward 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 8-13 0-1 19, Smith 3-5 1-1 8, Thomson 6-8 0-0 12, Louis-Jacques 2-4 0-0 6, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 4-6 77.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed