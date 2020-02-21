Coleman erupts for 30, High Point thumps Presbyterian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Eric Coleman Jr. had a season-high 30 points as High Point defeated Presbyterian 82-70 on Thursday night.

Coleman Jr. hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line. Caden Sanchez had 13 points for High Point (9-19, 6-9 Big South Conference). Bryant Randleman scored 11 and Jamal Wright 10.

Coleman's 3-pointer with 13:30 left broke a tie at 47 and Ben Drake followed with a three-point play to tie it at 50. Coleman then sank two foul shots and the Panthers led the rest of the way.

Drake had 15 points for the Blue Hose, whose losing streak stretched to four games. Sean Jenkins added 10 points and Michael Isler scored 10 with six rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated High Point 77-62 on Jan. 11. High Point matches up against Longwood on the road on Saturday. Presbyterian plays UNC-Asheville on the road on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com