Cole Johnson, JMU storm into FCS quarterfinals, 59-20
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson passed for five touchdowns, ran for a sixth and James Madison scored 17 points after three takeaways in the last three minutes of the first half to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
The third-seeded Dukes (11-1), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, take on No. 5-ranked and sixth-seeded Montana in the quarterfinals Dec. 10-11. The NCAA Selection Committee was to meet Saturday night to set the date.