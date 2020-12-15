Cockburn scores 33 as No. 13 Illinois routs Minnesota 92-65

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.

The previous high for Cockburn was 26 points against North Carolina A&T last December. He became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley had 33 and 15 for Kansas State in 22 minutes versus Iowa State in January 2008, according to STATS.

Marcus Carr had 16 points for Minnesota (6-1). Carr, the Golden Gophers’ leading scorer, was just 3 of 13 from the field. He went 9 of 10 at the free throw line.

The Gophers jumped out to a 15-8 lead but finished the first half 3 for 26 from the field. They shot 23% percent before the break.

Illinois went on several runs, including a 22-5 spurt fueled by back-to-back 3s from Frazier to end the half.

Illinois led 40-29 at halftime and dominated the second period from start to finish.

The Gophers were 19 of 69 (28%) from the field, while the Illini shot 34 for 64 (53%).

Illinois has struggled with turnovers this season and committed 14 against Minnesota. The Gophers turned the ball over nine times.

BIG PICTURE

After beating then-No. 10 Duke 83-68 on the road followed by an 81-78 loss at Missouri, the Illini did what they needed to against a solid Minnesota team to open conference play. The outcome was never in question in the second half and Illinois used its defense and quickness to put away the Gophers.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At home against Saint Louis on Sunday.

Illinois: Gets another shot at a ranked team when it visits No. 19 Rutgers on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25