Cockburn and Dosunmu lead No. 15 Illinois past Purdue 66-58 TERRY TOWERY, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 8:39 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 and No. 15 Illinois beat Purdue 66-58 on Saturday.
Da’Monte Williams added 12 points for the Fighting Illini (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten) in their seventh consecutive Big Ten home win dating to last season. Andre Curbelo, who leads the conference in assists, had six.