Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell is AP coach of the year RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 12:04 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Indiana head coach Tom Allen looks toward his players on the sideline during a break in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. Allen is coach of the year on the Associated Press All-Big Ten football team. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Troy head coach Chip Lindsey talks with Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Troy, Ala. Vasha Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell hugs his wife, Solmaz, after the team's NCAA college football game against BYU in Conway, S.C. Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising near-perfect season. Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Richard Shiro/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell waits to lead his team onto the field for an NCAA football game against Georgia State in Atlanta. Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising near-perfect season. Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising, near-perfect season.
Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was third (5, 44) and Alabama's Nick Saban was fourth (8, 42).