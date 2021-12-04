'Coach Prime' leads Jackson State to SWAC championship ANTHONY MCDOUGLE, Associated Press Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 10:13 p.m.
1 of12 Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley at the conclusion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders looks around for his players as he is congratulated at the conclusion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Prairie View, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a knee in the end zone for a quick prayer at the conclusion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Prairie view, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman (13) reaches for a 16-yard touchdown pass reception past Prairie View cornerback Jamias Presley (4) during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Jackson State defensive lineman Justin Ragin (92) pressures Prairie View quarterback Jawon Pass (1) during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Prairie View quarterback Jawon Pass (1) is sacked by Jackson State linebacker Nyles Gaddy (57) and defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (12) during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Prairie View&Am quarterback Jawon Pass (1) passes against Jackson State during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Jackson State wide receiver Warren Newman (10) is pursued by Prairie View A&M long snapper Desmond Calloway (51) during the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) follows his blockers as he runs upfield past Prairie View defensive end Kevin Victorian (11) during the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Prairie View A&M running back Lyndemian Brooks, center, is sandwiched between Jackson State defensive lineman Coynis Miller (94) and linebacker Keonte Hampton (40) during the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Prairie View A&M running back Lyndemian Brooks (6) runs upfield against Jackson State during the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Jackson State defensive back John Huggins (6) knocks the ball away from Prairie View wide receiver Jailon Howard (82) during the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deion Sanders checked the primary objective off his coaching to-do list with a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, leading Jackson State to a 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
And Sanders' Tigers captured the title with a performance befitting his Hall of Fame versatility as a cornerback, receiver and returner: scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
Written By
ANTHONY MCDOUGLE