Clippers rally to beat Heat 112-109, win 6th in a row BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Nov. 12, 2021
1 of5 Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe, right, shoots over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, center, dribbles past Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George drives to the basket next to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) drives to the basket between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center right, and guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 points in the second half and the streaking Los Angeles Clippers hung on to beat the Miami Heat 112-109 Thursday night for their sixth straight win.
Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and Ivica Zubac finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter when Miami’s Bam Adebayo scored 19 points.