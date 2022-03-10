Clippers rally past Wizards again for 115-109 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds remaining, Reggie Jackson scored 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers scored the final 11 points in a 115-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles held Washington scoreless over the last 2:37, and Jackson's two free throws with 12.3 seconds left to put the Clippers up by four.

The Wizards have blown leads to lose both of their meetings against Los Angeles this year, although this hole wasn't as deep as the previous meeting. The Clippers pulled off the second-biggest comeback in NBA history in the first showdown, rallying from a 35-point, first-half deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115 on Jan. 25.

Marcus Morris Sr. added 27 points and Luke Kennard 19 for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis, acquired in a trade from Dallas last month, had 19 points in his second game with the Wizards. Rui Hachimura had 18, and former Lakers players Kyle Kuzma (17) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16) had solid games in their return to LA.

Washington trailed 70-69 midway through the third quarter before going on a 16-5 run with 1:13 remaining. The Clippers responded by scoring the last eight points of the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Kennard to pull within 85-83 going into the final 12 minutes.

The Clippers eventually took a 100-95 advantage before the Wizards countered with a 14-4 rally, including eight straight points to close the run up 109-104 with 2:37 remaining.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Clippers have won their last 14 home games against the Wizards, the longest home winning streak against one team in franchise history.

They previously beat the Jazz in 13 straight home games from 1976-81 when the franchise was based in Buffalo and San Diego.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Daniel Gafford (14 points, 10 rebounds) had his seventh double-double of the season. ... Washington was 10 of 27 beyond the arc after shooting 44.9% the past five games.

Clippers: Ivan Zubac added 10 points and nine rebounds. ... Robert Covington missed his second straight game due to personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday.

Clippers: Begin a three-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports