Clint Vogel bowls season high on Friday

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League bowled on Nov. 22. Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) increased its first-place lead to seven points over Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam).

Clint Vogel rolled a single game scratch of 268 and the High Individual Game with Handicap of 311, which is a new season-high.

John Verdeschi bowled the three-game scratch series of 638.

Dave Farrington rolled the high series with Handicap of 735.

John Verdeschi is now the Individual high average leader at 206.71.

Richard Schema is at 205.54 and Angelo Cordone is at 202.08.