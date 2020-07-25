https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Cleveland-Team-Stax-15433239.php
Cleveland Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.179
|.303
|28
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|.500
|.667
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Santana
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow
|.000
|.250
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Santana
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Bieber
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Cimber
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hand
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
