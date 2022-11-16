Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT

Johnson 5-10 0-0 10, T.Williams 5-12 1-2 11, Hill 0-3 2-2 2, Parker 6-8 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-14 1-1 15, Lowder 0-2 0-1 0, Price 3-3 0-0 6, Pryor 1-1 0-0 2, Woodrich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 4-6 58.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves