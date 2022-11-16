Skip to main content
Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT

Johnson 5-10 0-0 10, T.Williams 5-12 1-2 11, Hill 0-3 2-2 2, Parker 6-8 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-14 1-1 15, Lowder 0-2 0-1 0, Price 3-3 0-0 6, Pryor 1-1 0-0 2, Woodrich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 4-6 58.

CANISIUS (1-2)

Maslennikov 1-2 0-0 2, Dinkins 2-2 2-2 7, Henderson 2-13 1-2 5, Staveskie 5-15 3-3 14, Long 2-7 0-0 4, Moultrie 3-8 1-2 9, Okpoh 3-5 1-2 7, J.Fritz 3-6 3-3 9. Totals 21-58 11-14 57.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 0-5 (Enaruna 0-1, Hill 0-2, Woodrich 0-2), Canisius 4-21 (Moultrie 2-6, Dinkins 1-1, Staveskie 1-6, Long 0-1, Maslennikov 0-1, Henderson 0-6). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 27 (Enaruna 10), Canisius 27 (Long 12). Assists_Cleveland St. 11 (Parker 6), Canisius 11 (Henderson, Staveskie, Okpoh 2). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 17, Canisius 11. A_766 (2,176).

