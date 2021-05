Mariners first. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger flies out to deep center field to Jordan Luplow. Kyle Seager homers to center field. Kyle Lewis flies out to deep right field to Josh Naylor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Indians 0.

Mariners third. Sam Haggerty singles to shallow infield. Jarred Kelenic homers to center field. Sam Haggerty scores. Mitch Haniger grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Jake Bauers. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging. Kyle Lewis grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Jake Bauers.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Indians 0.

Indians fifth. Josh Naylor singles to shallow right field. Jordan Luplow singles to center field. Josh Naylor scores. Jake Bauers flies out to left field to Jarred Kelenic. Austin Hedges grounds out to second base. Jordan Luplow out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Indians 1.

Mariners seventh. Dylan Moore doubles to deep left field. Jose Marmolejos called out on strikes. Luis Torrens out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Eddie Rosario. Dylan Moore scores. Sam Haggerty doubles to deep right field. Jarred Kelenic doubles to left field. Sam Haggerty scores. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Jarred Kelenic scores. Kyle Seager grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Jake Bauers.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 7, Indians 1.

Indians ninth. Eddie Rosario hit by pitch. Franmil Reyes flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Josh Naylor homers to right field. Andres Gimenez scores. Jordan Luplow doubles to deep right center field. Jake Bauers strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez pinch-hitting for Austin Hedges. Harold Ramirez reaches on error. Jordan Luplow to third. Fielding error by Jose Marmolejos. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to first base to Jose Marmolejos.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 7, Indians 3.