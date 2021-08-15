Skip to main content
Sports

Cleveland-Detroit Runs

Indians second. Bradley Zimmer doubles to right field. Oscar Mercado singles to right field. Bradley Zimmer to third. Owen Miller reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Oscar Mercado to second. Bradley Zimmer scores. Fielding error by Grayson Greiner. Andres Gimenez walks. Owen Miller to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Austin Hedges doubles to deep right field. Andres Gimenez to third. Owen Miller scores. Oscar Mercado scores. Myles Straw walks. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop. Myles Straw out at second. Austin Hedges to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Austin Hedges scores. Franmil Reyes walks. Bradley Zimmer grounds out to shallow infield to Ian Krol.

6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 6, Tigers 0.

Indians third. Oscar Mercado strikes out swinging. Owen Miller singles to shallow right field. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Owen Miller to second. Fielding error by Jonathan Schoop. Austin Hedges singles to shallow right field. Andres Gimenez to second. Owen Miller to third. Myles Straw singles to left field. Austin Hedges to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Owen Miller scores. Amed Rosario triples. Myles Straw scores. Austin Hedges scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Jose Ramirez doubles to left center field. Amed Rosario scores. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Bradley Zimmer grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Renato Nunez.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 11, Tigers 0.

More for you