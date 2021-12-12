Cle_FG McLaughlin 43, 7:30. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 3:50. Cleveland 3, Baltimore 0.

Cle_Landry 9 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :38. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Mayfield 34 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-4; Mayfield 5 pass to Hunt on 3rd-and-3. Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0.

Second Quarter

Cle_Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 8:15. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Mayfield 6 run on 3rd-and-2; Chubb 15 run; Mayfield 27 pass to Peoples-Jones. Cleveland 17, Baltimore 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 50, 3:30. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:54. Key Play: Averett 21 interception return to Cleveland 39. Cleveland 17, Baltimore 3.

Cle_Garrett 15 fumble return (McLaughlin kick), :49. Cleveland 24, Baltimore 3.

Bal_FG Tucker 42, :02. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 23; Huntley 18 run; Huntley 4 pass to Freeman on 3rd-and-1; Huntley 20 pass to Bateman. Cleveland 24, Baltimore 6.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 55, 2:05. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 4:40. Key Plays: Huntley 11 run; Huntley 13 run; Freeman 21 run; Huntley 8 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-22. Cleveland 24, Baltimore 9.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Murray 1 run (pass failed), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: Huntley 13 pass to Andrews on 4th-and-11; Huntley 20 pass to Andrews; Huntley 36 pass to Bateman. Cleveland 24, Baltimore 15.

Bal_Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 1:17. Drive: 14 plays, 90 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Huntley 12 pass to Brown; Huntley 11 pass to Duvernay; Freeman 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Huntley 2 pass to Andrews on 4th-and-1; Huntley 4 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-10; Huntley 30 pass to Bateman on 4th-and-6. Cleveland 24, Baltimore 22.

___

Bal Cle FIRST DOWNS 21 20 Rushing 5 7 Passing 15 10 Penalty 1 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-12 6-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-4 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 389 290 Total Plays 69 61 Avg Gain 5.6 4.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 118 100 Rushes 23 29 Avg per rush 5.13 3.448 NET YARDS PASSING 271 190 Sacked-Yds lost 4-16 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 287 190 Completed-Att. 31-42 22-32 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.891 5.938 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-1-1 5-4-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-45.6 5-39.2 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 75 55 Punt Returns 0-0 5-15 Kickoff Returns 3-54 3-40 Interceptions 1-21 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 10-115 4-42 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:10 33:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Freeman 13-64, Huntley 6-45, L.Jackson 2-5, Duvernay 1-3, Murray 1-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-59, D.Johnson 4-22, Mayfield 6-14, Hunt 2-5.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 27-38-0-270, L.Jackson 4-4-0-17. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-32-1-190.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 11-115, Bateman 7-103, Brown 5-41, Freeman 5-8, Duvernay 2-14, Oliver 1-6. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-90, Landry 5-41, Hooper 5-30, Chubb 3-6, Hunt 2-13, D.Johnson 1-7, Janovich 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Cleveland, Natson 3-15, Felton 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 3-54. Cleveland, Natson 1-21, Janovich 2-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Stephens 6-2-0, Westry 6-0-0, Clark 4-2-0, Averett 4-1-0, Oweh 3-2-0, Madubuike 3-1-0, Bynes 2-4-0, Bowser 2-1-0, B.Washington 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-0, Seymour 2-0-0, Queen 1-1-0, Oliver 1-0-0, Stone 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Welch 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0, Ellis 0-1-0, Ferguson 0-1-0, B.Williams 0-1-0. Cleveland, Delpit 11-0-0, J.Johnson 6-1-.5, Williams 6-0-0, Hill 5-2-0, Owusu-Koramoah 5-0-0, Ward 5-0-0, McDowell 3-1-0, Garrett 3-0-1, Phillips 2-1-0, McKinley 2-0-1, Stewart 2-0-0, Clowney 1-2-1.5, Day 1-0-0, Hooper 1-0-0, Smith 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Averett 1-21. Cleveland, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.