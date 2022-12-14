Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

E.Mobley 5-9 4-4 14, Stevens 8-15 1-2 18, Allen 6-7 2-2 14, Garland 4-11 3-3 12, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 34, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-4 0-0 0, Okoro 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-10 3-6 11, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 15-19 105.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run