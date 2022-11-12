Golden State 106, Cleveland 101

E.Mobley 8-15 4-5 20, LeVert 4-11 1-2 11, Allen 6-8 1-2 13, Garland 5-19 4-4 15, Mitchell 10-20 6-6 29, Osman 0-4 0-2 0, Love 3-10 1-2 9, Okoro 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 37-92 19-26 101.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed