Clemson star QB Lawrence suffers another Superdome sputter BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 12:26 a.m.
Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett forces a fumble by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) blocks a pass by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leaves the field after their loss against Ohio State during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on his back, reaching out desperately with his right hand to try to gather in the ball after it squirted through his arms as he was dragged down to the Superdome turf.
The Heisman Trophy finalist couldn’t quite get a grip on it before it was ripped loose and ultimately recovered by Ohio State.