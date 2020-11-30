https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Clemson-80-Charlotte-73-15764125.php
Clemson 80, Charlotte 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|19
|2-6
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|6
|Bennett
|32
|6-9
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|1
|12
|Elliott
|25
|3-7
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Spray
|35
|4-11
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|15
|Washington
|28
|11-17
|5-11
|2-8
|6
|4
|27
|Cherry
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|Hank
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|4
|Hayes
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Meertens
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Thomas
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Hipp
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|16-25
|9-38
|14
|18
|80
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Spray 3-8, Hipp 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Meertens 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hank 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Washington 7, Elliott 3, Robinson 2, Cherry 1, Hank 1)
Steals: 9 (Washington 3, Spray 2, Robinson 1, Bennett 1, Elliott 1, Meertens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCullough
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Harris
|27
|5-9
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|3
|10
|Busick
|34
|5-8
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|15
|Jett-Wilson
|36
|7-15
|3-4
|3-8
|2
|1
|17
|McMillian
|37
|2-8
|4-6
|0-0
|5
|3
|8
|Pearson
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Konek
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|11
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Linney
|25
|4-13
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|12
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|13-16
|10-34
|10
|20
|73
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Busick 3-4, Linney 2-6, Lawrence 1-2, Jett-Wilson 0-3, McMillian 0-3, Davis 0-1, Konek 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris 2, Busick 1)
Turnovers: 19 (McMillian 4, Linney 3, Harris 2, Busick 2, Jett-Wilson 2, Lawrence 2, Team 2, McCullough 1, Williams 1)
Steals: 6 (Harris 3, McMillian 2, Konek 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Clemson
|19
|17
|23
|21
|—
|80
|Charlotte
|24
|12
|20
|17
|—
|73
A_17
Officials_Jody Cantrell, Meadow Overstreet, Jennifer Rezec
