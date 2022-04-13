Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The biggest offseason clue forecasting Aaron Rodgers’ eventual decision to stay in Green Bay came when Tom Clements ended his retirement to begin a second stint as the Packers quarterback coach.
Clements also held that position when Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season. Clements continued getting praise from the four-time MVP long after leaving Green Bay.
