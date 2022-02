CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jr. Clay had 15 points off the bench to lead Tennessee Tech to a 73-62 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

John Pettway had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee Tech (7-18, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson added 10 points and six assists. Amadou Sylla had 10 points and seven rebounds.