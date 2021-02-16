Clarkson (40), streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers MATTHEW COLES, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 12:43 a.m.
1 of13 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott (1) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) lays the ball up in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) passes the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) scores against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid looks at the scoreboard in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound as Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, rear, drives past Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, right, in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) passes the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott (1) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, center, looks at the scoreboard in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers looks down in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry celebrates against the Utah Jazz in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.
Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah (23-5) has won eight straight games and 19 of 20.