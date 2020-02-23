Clark and Christie excel at State Open girls indoor track

St. Joseph placed 11th at the State Open Girls Indoor Track Championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Kayla Clark took second place (8.39) and Nia Christie was fifth (8.85) in the 55-meter hurdles.

Christie (5-02) was third in the high jump.

Glastonbury was first and Weston second. Fairfield Ludlowe, Greenwich and Canton tied for third.