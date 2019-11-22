Cirelli, Point help Lightning top Blackhawks 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point scored 2:39 apart midway through the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Mikhail Sergachev scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Cedric Paquette added an empty-netter. Backup Curtis McElhinney made 32 saves for Tampa Bay, which had dropped two in a row.

The Lightning played without NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov, who led the league last season with 128 points. Kucherov is day to day after suffering an upper-body injury in the second period of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at St. Louis.