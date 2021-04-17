Cink sets another scoring mark, keeps lead at RBC Heritage PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 6:29 p.m.
1 of6 Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, watches his drive off the 11th tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Collin Morikawa follows his drive down the 16th fairway during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Stewart Cink eyes his drive off the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Dustin Johnson watches his drive off the third tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Matt Wallace, of England, hits off the third tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Webb Simpson hits out of the bunker to the second green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69 on Saturday, moving closer to his third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Cink, 47, cooled off from his pace in the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s for his lowest career 36-hole score and shattered the event's halfway scoring mark shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.