Cindirc wins pole for Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Austin Cindric won the pole for the second straight year ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday.

He took the Team Penske Ford on a fast lap of 96.506 mph on the 13-turn, 2.258 mile course. The race later in the day is 75 laps covering 169.35 miles.

Jack Hawksworth in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota qualified second in the 38-car field at 96.169 mph. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell in a Toyota (95.788) and Cole Custer in the Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (95.781) were third and fourth, respectively.

Justin Allgaier, who won the race last year, was eighth (95.270) in the JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Series points leader Tyler Reddick in the Richard Childress Chevy was 10th (94.907).