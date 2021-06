Reds second. Tyler Stephenson homers to left field. Scott Heineman flies out to center field to Dylan Carlson. Kyle Farmer hit by pitch. Jonathan India homers to left field. Kyle Farmer scores. Luis Castillo grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Alex Blandino strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals fifth. Matt Carpenter lines out to shallow center field to Jonathan India. Edmundo Sosa homers to left field. Seth Elledge grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Mike Freeman. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Cardinals 1.

Reds sixth. Shogo Akiyama pinch-hitting for Scott Heineman. Shogo Akiyama flies out to Tyler O'Neill. Kyle Farmer flies out to center field to Dylan Carlson. Jonathan India walks. Luis Castillo doubles to deep center field. Jonathan India scores. Mike Freeman flies out to shallow center field to Edmundo Sosa.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Cardinals 1.

Reds ninth. Eugenio Suarez pops out to shallow infield to Yadier Molina. Jesse Winker singles to left field. Nick Castellanos doubles. Jesse Winker to third. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Nick Castellanos to third. Jesse Winker scores. Shogo Akiyama reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler Stephenson out at second. Nick Castellanos scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 6, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals ninth. Yadier Molina grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Mike Freeman. Tyler O'Neill walks. Matt Carpenter doubles to deep left center field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Edmundo Sosa strikes out swinging. Andrew Knizner pinch-hitting for Junior Fernandez. Andrew Knizner walks. Tommy Edman doubles. Andrew Knizner scores. Matt Carpenter scores. Dylan Carlson singles to left field. Tommy Edman to third. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 6, Cardinals 4.