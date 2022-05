Pirates eighth. Jack Suwinski grounds out to second base to Colin Moran. Rodolfo Castro walks. Michael Perez walks. Rodolfo Castro to second. Ben Gamel walks. Michael Perez to second. Rodolfo Castro to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ben Gamel out at second. Michael Perez to third. Rodolfo Castro scores. Bryan Reynolds pops out to shortstop to Matt Reynolds.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 1, Reds 0.