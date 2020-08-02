Cincinnati-Detroit Runs

Reds first. Shogo Akiyama walks. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Shogo Akiyama scores. Mike Moustakas flies out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to C.J. Cron. Jesse Winker called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Tigers 0.

Reds third. Nick Castellanos homers to right field. Mike Moustakas strikes out on a foul tip. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers sixth. Niko Goodrum flies out to deep left field to Shogo Akiyama. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. C.J. Cron walks. Dawel Lugo to second. Christin Stewart hit by pitch. C.J. Cron to second. Dawel Lugo to third. Victor Reyes reaches on error to deep center field, advances to 3rd. Travis Demeritte scores. C.J. Cron scores. Dawel Lugo scores. Fielding error by Nick Castellanos. Jeimer Candelario flies out to left field to Shogo Akiyama.

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 3, Tigers 3.

Reds seventh. Freddy Galvis doubles to deep right center field. Tucker Barnhart singles to right field. Freddy Galvis to third. Shogo Akiyama singles to shallow right field. Tucker Barnhart to second. Freddy Galvis scores. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shortstop. Shogo Akiyama out at second. Tucker Barnhart to third. Kyle Farmer flies out to left field to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Tigers 3.