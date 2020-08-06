Cincinnati-Cleveland Runs

Recommended Video:

Indians fifth. Jordan Luplow walks. Sandy Leon grounds out to shallow infield to Joey Votto. Jordan Luplow to second. Oscar Mercado walks. Cesar Hernandez singles to left field. Oscar Mercado to second. Jordan Luplow scores. Jose Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez out at second. Oscar Mercado scores. Francisco Lindor singles to left field. Jose Ramirez to second. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Josh VanMeter to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 2, Reds 0.