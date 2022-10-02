Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Zach McKinstry doubles to right field. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Seiya Suzuki walks. Willson Contreras to second. Zach McKinstry to third. Ian Happ walks. Seiya Suzuki to second. Willson Contreras to third. Zach McKinstry scores. Nico Hoerner reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Ian Happ out at second. Seiya Suzuki to third. Willson Contreras scores. Franmil Reyes singles to left field. Nico Hoerner to second. Seiya Suzuki scores. P.J. Higgins walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Nico Hoerner to third. David Bote strikes out swinging. Nelson Velazquez doubles to left field. P.J. Higgins to third. Franmil Reyes scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 5, Reds 0.