Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Willson Contreras singles to shallow right field. Rafael Ortega out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tyler Stephenson to Alex Blandino. Willson Contreras to second. David Bote reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Willson Contreras to third. Throwing error by Eugenio Suarez. Eric Sogard singles to shortstop. David Bote to third. Willson Contreras scores. Zach Davies singles to shallow infield. Eric Sogard out at third. David Bote scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Reds 0.