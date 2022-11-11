Skip to main content
Cincinnati 27, East Carolina 25

East Carolina 5 7 13 0 25
Cincinnati 7 17 0 3 27
First Quarter

ECU_safety, 9:30.

ECU_FG Conrad 47, 3:14.

CIN_Ja.Thompson 100 kickoff return (Coe kick), 2:57.

Second Quarter

CIN_Tucker 55 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 11:34.

CIN_T.Scott 76 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 7:34.

ECU_C.Johnson 72 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), 6:03.

CIN_FG Coe 37, 1:48.

Third Quarter

ECU_Mitchell 4 run (Conrad kick), 10:06.

ECU_J.Johnson 15 pass from Ahlers (pass failed), 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

CIN_FG Coe 21, 9:42.

___

ECU CIN
First downs 22 13
Total Net Yards 457 310
Rushes-yards 33-174 26-66
Passing 283 244
Punt Returns 3-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-39 5-178
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-46-0 14-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-19
Punts 7-42.0 6-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-55 6-55
Time of Possession 36:27 23:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_East Carolina, Mitchell 16-112, Gunn 11-48, Ahlers 6-14. Cincinnati, McClelland 10-39, R.Montgomery 10-25, Kiner 2-17, Prater 1-2, Bryant 3-(minus 17).

PASSING_East Carolina, Ahlers 26-46-0-283. Cincinnati, Bryant 14-30-1-244, Prater 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_East Carolina, Winstead 8-58, C.Johnson 7-126, R.Jones 4-32, Calhoun 3-25, Mitchell 2-15, J.Johnson 1-15, Gunn 1-12. Cincinnati, T.Scott 7-140, Tucker 3-64, Whyle 2-18, L.Taylor 1-11, Ja.Thompson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Conrad 45.

