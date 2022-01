MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Christon had 22 points as Grambling State defeated Jackson State 73-64 on Saturday.

Tra'Michael Moton had 15 points for Grambling State (8-12, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Prince Moss added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart had 11 points.