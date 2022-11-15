Skip to main content
Sports

Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Christian Heritage School volleyball team recently won its second-straight HVAL championship and advanced to the NEPSAC tournament.
1of2

The Christian Heritage School volleyball team recently won its second-straight HVAL championship and advanced to the NEPSAC tournament.

Contributed / Christian Heritage School

The Christian Heritage School Girls Varsity Volleyball Team won the HVAL Championship, again. It has become a right of passage at CHS- falling leaves, pumpkins around campus, and the Varsity Girls Volleyball team in the postseason.

And this year, like last, is no different. After repeating as HVAL Champions over The Forman School in straight sets, the team, led by senior Julianna Gidwani and Coach Robb Evans, began defense of their 2021 NEPSAC title this week. CHS played host to Storm King at the "Kingsmen Kastle" on Wednesday in a 4:30 p.m. first round match. A win and CHS would host a second round game on Saturday.

More for you