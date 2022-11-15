Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Contributed / Christian Heritage School Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Contributed / Christian Heritage School Show More Show Less



The Christian Heritage School Girls Varsity Volleyball Team won the HVAL Championship, again. It has become a right of passage at CHS- falling leaves, pumpkins around campus, and the Varsity Girls Volleyball team in the postseason.

And this year, like last, is no different. After repeating as HVAL Champions over The Forman School in straight sets, the team, led by senior Julianna Gidwani and Coach Robb Evans, began defense of their 2021 NEPSAC title this week. CHS played host to Storm King at the "Kingsmen Kastle" on Wednesday in a 4:30 p.m. first round match. A win and CHS would host a second round game on Saturday.