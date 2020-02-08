https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Christian-Heritage-girls-defeat-Harvey-and-Forman-15041261.php
Christian Heritage girls defeat Harvey and Forman
Christian Heritage won a pair of girls’ basketball games this past week.
Coach Katie Levis’ Lady Kingsmen defeated Harvey, 42-32, and Foran, 59-20.
Hope Krekoska led the way against Harvey with 15 points.
Kate Roselli added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Imani AKinola-Nurse had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Krekoska had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 9 steals in the Forman game.
