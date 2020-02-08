Christian Heritage girls defeat Harvey and Forman

Christian Heritage won a pair of girls’ basketball games this past week.

Coach Katie Levis’ Lady Kingsmen defeated Harvey, 42-32, and Foran, 59-20.

Hope Krekoska led the way against Harvey with 15 points.

Kate Roselli added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Imani AKinola-Nurse had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Krekoska had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 9 steals in the Forman game.