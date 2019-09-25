Christian Heritage defeats Forman School

The Christian Heritage School of Trumbull girls’ varsity soccer team defeated Forman School, 6-2, on Wednesday.

CHS ran out to a 5-0 lead in the first half.

CHS scored in the ninth minute when Ari Pelletier took a feed from Alex Angelini and was able to find the back of the net.

Less than two minutes later, Mia Angelini took a pass from Alex Angelini and was able to slot the ball into the lower left corner of the net to push it to a 2-0 lead.

The goals came quickly after that. Mia Angelini added a second goal, Alex Angelini was able to score off a free kick to get a goal of her own, and Eliana Iacovacci scored her first goal of the year to make it 5-0 at halftime.

Midway through the second half, Claire Snyder scored off a cross as she placed the ball over the keeper.

Forman was able to claw back with two goals before the final whistle.

Christian Heritage moves to 4-1-1 on the season and hosts the King School at their homecoming Friday evening.