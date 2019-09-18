Christian Heritage boys soccer tops Gunnery

The Christian Heritage boys’ varsity soccer team won at The Gunnery School, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Senior goalie Tom Packevicz made 10 saves for CHS.

Junior captain Ethan Haggerty of Trumbull scored two goals off free kicks.

Senior Dylan Coombs of Milford had the third goal.

The boys moved the ball well as team as they were able to dominate possession.

CHS is now 1-2 and will look to even its record at The Storm King School in New York on Friday.