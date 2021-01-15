Chock, Bates take lead at nationals with record rhythm dance Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 6:19 p.m.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform during the rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov perform during the rhythm dance program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) —
Defending champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates set a world record in the rhythm dance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, scoring 90.10 points to edge Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue by less than a point in their first competition in nearly a year.