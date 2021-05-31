Chinese climber becomes 1st blind Asian to scale Everest BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 8:22 a.m.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Chinese climber who became the first blind Asian to scale Mount Everest says he aims to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents and then travel to the North and South Poles.
Zhang Hong, 44, is also the third blind climber internationally to reach the world's highest peak.
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA