China edges Russia to take early lead in men's gymnastics

TOKYO (AP) — China sprinted to the lead in men's gymnastics qualifying, putting on a clinic inside the nearly empty Ariake Gymnastics Centre as it aims to return to the top of the sport.
The Chinese's total of 262.061 — fueled by four brilliant sets on parallel bars — edged out Russia's 261.945 in the first of three qualifying subdivisions Saturday. China is attempting to bounce back after slipping to bronze in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and coming in second to the Russians at the 2019 world championships.