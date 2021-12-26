Chiefs rout stumbling Steelers 36-10 to clinch AFC West DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2021 Updated: Dec. 26, 2021 7:46 p.m.
1 of16 Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, slips past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores as Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates as he scores scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, left, catches a touchdown pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Kansas City Chiefs kicker Elliott Fry (9) makes a 44-yard field goal as Johnny Townsand (8) holds during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP Show More Show Less
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught two of the TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 on Sunday to clinch their sixth consecutive AFC West title.
The Chiefs (11-4) remained a game ahead of Tennessee for first place in the AFC with their eighth straight win. That would give them the conference's lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.