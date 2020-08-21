Chiefs' Hill has mild hamstring strain; Watkins, Jones back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only a minor hamstring strain and the Kansas City Chiefs intend to be cautious with their dynamic playmaker, who missed practice Friday after pulling up while running a route the previous day.

That wasn't the only good news on the injury front for the Super Bowl champs. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was back for the first time in nearly a week along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones; both of them had groin strains.

The Chiefs remain a bit thin at defensive end, where Frank Clark is dealing with a stomach virus and Alex Okafor is out with a calf injury. Fifth-round pick Mike Danna joined them off to the side after tweaking his calf in Friday's workout.

The Chiefs, who typically train at Missouri Western State University, have been holding training camp at their own facility because of COVID-19. But they will move into Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday's workout with a limited number of fans.

