White sox second. Yoan Moncada grounds out to first base, Jared Walsh to Alex Cobb. Zack Collins lines out to shallow right field to David Fletcher. Yermin Mercedes homers to left field. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Angels 0.

Angels third. David Fletcher singles to shallow infield. Shohei Ohtani pops out to shallow left field to Tim Anderson. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon reaches on error to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. David Fletcher scores. Fielding error by Luis Robert. Throwing error by Adam Eaton. Jared Walsh singles to shallow left field. Anthony Rendon scores. Justin Upton strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, White sox 1.

White sox fourth. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Zack Collins walks. Yermin Mercedes singles to shallow center field. Zack Collins to second. Luis Robert singles to shallow left field. Yermin Mercedes to second. Zack Collins scores. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia grounds out to first base, Jared Walsh to Alex Cobb.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Angels 2.

White sox sixth. Yoan Moncada hit by pitch. Zack Collins singles to right field. Yoan Moncada to second. Yermin Mercedes doubles to deep left center field. Zack Collins to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Luis Robert pops out to shallow center field to David Fletcher. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Cobb to Jared Walsh.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Angels 2.

Angels eighth. Mike Trout called out on strikes. Anthony Rendon singles to left field. Jared Walsh triples to deep right field. Anthony Rendon scores. Justin Upton homers to left field. Jared Walsh scores. Jose Iglesias flies out to deep right field to Adam Eaton. Kurt Suzuki called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, White sox 3.