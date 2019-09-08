Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 34 5 11 5
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 1 0
Fletcher ss 2 1 0 0 Mendick ss 5 2 2 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 2 1 1 1
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 5 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 2 1
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 Skole dh 3 1 2 0
Smith c 4 0 1 0 Castillo ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Goins rf 2 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 3 0 2 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 1
Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 1
Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 100 000 000 1
Chicago 101 011 10x 5

DP_Los Angeles 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Chicago 11. 2B_Jiménez (14), Moncada (27). HR_Abreu (31), Mendick (1). SB_Hermosillo (1). SF_Cordell (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ramirez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Barria L,4-8 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Del Pozo 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Middleton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cahill 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Mejía 0 0 0 0 1 0
Cole 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Cease 3 1-3 4 1 1 5 4
Osich W,2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bummer H,20 2 0 0 0 1 1
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 1

Mejía pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Cease.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.

T_3:19. A_22,681 (40,615).