Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Texas Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 1 0 Totals 28 2 5 2 Choo rf 2 0 1 0 García lf 2 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Goins pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 2 Solak dh 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 Jay rf 2 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 Castillo c 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 2 0 Sánchez 2b 2 1 0 0

Texas 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 001 000 10x — 2

E_Andrus (12), Anderson 2 (23). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Engel (7). SB_Andrus (27). S_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Burke L,0-1 6 2 1 1 3 5 Clase 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Chicago López W,8-11 5 0 0 0 2 6 Bummer H,18 1 1 0 0 1 1 Marshall H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fry H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colomé S,25-26 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Burke 2 (Abreu,Jay), López (Solak), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:57. A_25,553 (40,615).