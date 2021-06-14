Chicago Cubs-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Jake Arrieta. Dominic Smith singles to right field. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Billy McKinney walks. Dominic Smith to second. James McCann singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Billy McKinney to third. Dominic Smith scores. Throwing error by Jake Marisnick. Kevin Pillar doubles to deep left center field. James McCann scores. Billy McKinney scores. Luis Guillorme is intentionally walked. David Peterson grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Arrieta to Anthony Rizzo.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 3, Cubs 0.