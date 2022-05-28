Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox Runs

Cubs first. Christopher Morel singles to shallow center field. Willson Contreras lines out to deep center field to Adam Engel. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel steals second. Patrick Wisdom doubles to shallow right field. Christopher Morel scores. Frank Schwindel singles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. Patrick Wisdom scores. Throwing error by AJ Pollock. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Burger to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 2, White sox 0.